Home Federal Bancorp Inc (HFBL) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Home Federal Bancorp Inc said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.83%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.83%, the lowest has been 0.74%, and the highest has been 3.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=204).

The current dividend yield is 1.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Home Federal Bancorp Inc. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HFBL is 0.03%, a decrease of 58.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 223K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFQTX - U.s. Core Equity 2 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors holds 11K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFBL by 25.71% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 6K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 15.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFBL by 99.93% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its seven full-service banking offices and one commercial lending agency office in northwest Louisiana. HFB is a full-service community bank committed to providing an unparalleled level of personal service while helping customers meet all their financial needs.

