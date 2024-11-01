News & Insights

Home Federal Bancorp announces 100,000 share stock repurchase program

November 01, 2024 — 04:50 pm EDT

Home Federal Bancor announced that its board of directors on October 31, approved the company’s thirteenth stock repurchase program. The new repurchase program provides for the repurchase of up to 100,000 shares, or approximately 3% of the company’s outstanding common stock from time to time, in open market or privately negotiated transactions. The stock repurchase program does not have an expiration date.

