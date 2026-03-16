Home Depot's Real-Time Delivery Tracking Enhances Omnichannel Momentum

The Home Depot, Inc. HD is expanding its digital and logistics capabilities with the planned launch of a real-time delivery tracker for large and bulky building materials. The feature, expected to be available by the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026, is aimed primarily at professional contractors who rely on timely shipments of items such as lumber, drywall and concrete to keep projects moving smoothly.



Delays in the delivery of essential construction materials can quickly disrupt operations at a job site. According to industry insights from Autodesk, construction professionals already spend about 35% of their time on non-productive activities, which is more than 14 hours each week. When critical materials arrive late, crews may be forced to pause work, resulting in wasted labor hours and higher project costs. Home Depot’s new tracking capability is designed to help mitigate these inefficiencies by giving customers clearer visibility into delivery timelines.



Once implemented, the feature will be accessible through the company’s mobile app and website. Contractors will receive continuous updates on their shipments, including the truck’s route, remaining stops and expected arrival time. This level of transparency allows job-site managers to better align workforce schedules with material arrivals, helping minimize downtime and improve planning accuracy.



The system relies on a newly introduced Home Depot Driver Handheld application that sends real-time GPS data from delivery vehicles. By displaying the truck’s location on a live map, the technology provides customers with up-to-date information on the progress of their orders, offering greater predictability for large and complex deliveries.



Overall, the initiative reflects Home Depot’s broader effort to integrate digital tools with its physical retail and logistics network, reinforcing its omnichannel strategy while delivering improved service for professional customers.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Home Depot

Home Depot, which competes with Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. FND and Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW, has seen its shares declined 4.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 5.6% dip. While shares of Floor & Decor Holdings have lost 5.8%, Lowe’s has tumbled 3.7% in the same period.



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From a valuation standpoint, Home Depot trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, higher than the industry’s 20.17. Home Depot is trading at a discount to Floor & Decor Holdings (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 26.25) but at a premium to Lowe’s (18.46).



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Home Depot’s current financial-year sales implies year-over-year growth of 3.9%, while the same for earnings per share suggests an increase of 2.3%. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 4.3% rise in sales and 8.8% growth in earnings.



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Home Depot currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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