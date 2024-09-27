Home Depot's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Home Depot. Our analysis of options history for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $1,485,855, and 7 were calls, valued at $844,034.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $240.0 to $420.0 for Home Depot over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Home Depot's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Home Depot's whale activity within a strike price range from $240.0 to $420.0 in the last 30 days.

Home Depot 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $38.35 $36.45 $36.45 $400.00 $911.2K 49 250 HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $23.5 $21.5 $23.5 $380.00 $453.5K 814 13 HD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $170.0 $165.0 $167.5 $240.00 $167.5K 124 10 HD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $8.85 $7.35 $8.12 $400.00 $97.4K 1.0K 0 HD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $6.7 $6.3 $6.3 $355.00 $94.5K 62 150

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and Redi Carpet added multifamily flooring, while the recent tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Home Depot, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Home Depot Currently trading with a volume of 1,357,020, the HD's price is up by 0.8%, now at $399.86. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 46 days. Expert Opinions on Home Depot

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $394.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Melius Research lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $420. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Home Depot, targeting a price of $360. * An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Home Depot, which currently sits at a price target of $360. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Home Depot, maintaining a target price of $430. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Perform rating on Home Depot with a target price of $400.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Home Depot with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

