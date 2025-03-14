Home Depot's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Home Depot (NYSE:HD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Home Depot. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $811,675, and 4 are calls, amounting to $129,875.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $340.0 to $420.0 for Home Depot during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Home Depot's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Home Depot's whale activity within a strike price range from $340.0 to $420.0 in the last 30 days.

Home Depot Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $38.7 $36.8 $38.51 $385.00 $173.2K 64 0 HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $43.0 $40.4 $43.0 $390.00 $107.5K 272 27 HD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $35.05 $34.25 $34.58 $380.00 $86.4K 873 29 HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $66.2 $64.15 $66.2 $415.00 $72.8K 26 0 HD PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/11/25 $39.3 $36.6 $37.0 $385.00 $55.5K 19 15

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and the 2024 tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand in roofing, pool and landscaping projects.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Home Depot, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Home Depot's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 724,054, the HD's price is down by -0.24%, now at $346.42. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 60 days. What The Experts Say On Home Depot

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $438.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Home Depot, targeting a price of $455. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Home Depot, which currently sits at a price target of $430. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $440. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Home Depot, which currently sits at a price target of $437. * An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Home Depot, which currently sits at a price target of $430.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Home Depot with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

