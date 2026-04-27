Home Depot's Digital Growth: Supporting Store Productivity?

The Home Depot, Inc.’s HD digital strategy supports store productivity and remains central to its business model. The company’s interconnected retail approach ensures that its online and offline operations work seamlessly together, creating an integrated shopping experience. Its interconnected retail strategy continues to be a key growth driver, ensuring a seamless shopping experience across digital and physical channels.



Digital capabilities play a crucial role in driving store traffic, as customers often research products online, checking availability and comparing options, before heading to a store to complete purchases or seek assistance. This not only increases footfall but also encourages additional purchases when customers visit stores for order pickups. Technology investments are enhancing labor productivity.



A major portion of HD’s online orders is fulfilled through its physical stores, including buy-online-pickup-in-store and curbside services. Nearly above 50% of online orders are fulfilled through stores. This underscores how digital demand is routed through physical locations, effectively turning stores into fulfillment hubs. As a result, stores handle higher volumes, improving operational efficiency, inventory utilization and overall productivity.



The company remains committed to enhancing its omnichannel capabilities. By investing in technology to enhance productivity, building out its Pro ecosystem to address complex customer needs and improving delivery speed for every customer, HD looks to reinforce its position and gain market share. Home Depot’s growth strategy is well-supported by its integrated retail model, digital investments and Pro-focused initiatives. Seamless connectivity across stores, online platforms and the supply chain is enhancing customer experience and driving higher engagement.



In a nutshell, Home Depot’s digital growth strengthens stores by increasing throughput, improving efficiency and deepening customer engagement. The company’s digital growth is not cannibalizing stores, it is making stores more productive, efficient and central to the customer experience, strengthening the economics of its physical retail network.

HD’s Peers

Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW growth strategy focuses on strengthening its Pro segment, expanding services and enhancing digital capabilities. As a core part of its Total Home strategy, Lowe’s continues to make investments in modernizing its network to boost its omnichannel capabilities. LOW continues to enhance its website functionality, mobile experience and omnichannel fulfillment capabilities. Lowe’s is also exploring AI-enabled agentic commerce, where digital assistants help customers discover and purchase products. Such digital investments are supporting traffic growth and increasing the role of e-commerce in the company’s sales mix.



Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. FND, together with its subsidiaries, is a high-growth, differentiated, multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories and seller of commercial surfaces. The company also focuses on professional and commercial growth through specific programs, financial tools like credit solutions, and dedicated events like "PRO Appreciation Month. Floor & Decor's efforts for professionals include the PRO Premier Rewards program for discounts and loyalty points, design and other support services. FND’s digital efforts are centered on an omnichannel strategy that blends in-store expertise with online convenience to enhance the customer experience.

HD’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Home Depot have lost 12.7% in the past six months versus the industry’s decline of 10.7%.



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From a valuation standpoint, HD trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90X compared with the industry’s average of 20.27X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HD’s fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 earnings per share (EPS) implies year-over-year growth of 2.3% and 8.8%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has been stable in the past 30 days.



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Home Depot stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.