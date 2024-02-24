Home Depot (XTRA:HDI) Price Target Increased by 9.05% to 354.30

The average one-year price target for Home Depot (XTRA:HDI) has been revised to 354.30 / share. This is an increase of 9.05% from the prior estimate of 324.91 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 230.15 to a high of 482.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.23% from the latest reported closing price of 343.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4868 funds or institutions reporting positions in Home Depot. This is an increase of 195 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDI is 0.77%, a decrease of 2.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 793,197K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 38,388K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,811K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDI by 1.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,143K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,335K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDI by 0.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,160K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,112K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDI by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 19,995K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,683K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDI by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 14,766K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,773K shares, representing an increase of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDI by 9.85% over the last quarter.

