Home Depot vs Williams-Sonoma: Which Stock Is Built for Future Growth?

The Home Depot Inc. HD and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM represent two distinct models competing within the broader home furnishings and retail landscape. HD commands a stronger market position through its scale, wide distribution network and dominant share in the home improvement segment, supported by a business model centered on high product availability, broad customer reach and volume-led sales.



WSM, while smaller in market share, holds a differentiated position through its portfolio of premium, design-oriented brands and a business model focused on curated assortments, brand loyalty and higher-value transactions.



This face-off highlights more than relative size; it underscores a contrast in market approach. HD competes through scale, convenience and category breadth, while WSM relies on brand strength, premium positioning, and a more specialized nature of business to defend and grow its place in the market.

The Case for HD

Home Depot’s investment case is anchored in its sheer scale and resilience, with fiscal 2025 sales reaching $164.7 billion, reinforcing its dominant position in the home improvement market and continued market share gains despite muted industry demand. The company’s core categories, building materials, tools and home solutions, give it outsized influence in a fragmented sector. The company’s portfolio spans DIY and Pro customers, with increasing wallet share driven by its integrated ecosystem and expanding Pro-focused capabilities.



HD is doubling down on interconnected retail, with more than 50% of online orders fulfilled through stores and digital sales growing 11%, highlighting strong omnichannel execution. Investments in AI-driven project tools, delivery tracking and Pro ecosystems strengthen its competitive moat. Its brand remains positioned around value, reliability and scale, targeting both mass DIY consumers and high-value professional contractors, a key growth demographic.



However, pressures remain. Earnings declined year over year, margins compressed, and macro headwinds, housing slowdown, low turnover and consumer uncertainty continue to weigh on demand. Tariff dynamics, though partially mitigated, still impact pricing and inventory costs, while aggressive pricing to maintain share may pressure margins. These risks temper near-term performance even as long-term share gains remain intact.

The Case for WSM

Williams-Sonoma’s investment case rests on its premium positioning and consistent market share gains in a fragmented home furnishings industry. Despite a 4.3% revenue decline in fourth-quarter fiscal 2025, the company delivered positive comps of 3.2% and full-year revenue of $7.8 billion, alongside record EPS of $8.84, underscoring resilient demand and strong pricing power.



The company’s multi-brand portfolio, spanning Pottery Barn, West Elm and Williams-Sonoma, allows it to target affluent, design-conscious consumers across life stages.



WSM differentiates through vertical integration, proprietary design and a digital-first omnichannel model where e-commerce contributes more than 65% of sales. AI-led personalization, product discovery and supply chain optimization are enhancing engagement and efficiency. Its brand positioning emphasizes quality, exclusivity and aspiration, while B2B and emerging brands provide incremental growth avenues.



However, risks persist. Tariffs continue to pressure margins, with embedded costs impacting gross margins and expected to weigh heavily in the near term. Sluggish housing demand, promotional intensity in the industry, and macro uncertainty also pose challenges, potentially limiting near-term top-line acceleration despite strong fundamentals.

HD vs. WSM: How Do Estimates Stack Up?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Home Depot’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 3.9% and 2.3%, respectively. For fiscal 2027, the consensus estimate indicates a 4.3% rise in sales and 8.8% growth in EPS. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS implies growth of 4.3% and 4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. For fiscal 2027, the consensus estimate indicates a 3.9% rise in sales and 10.6% growth in EPS. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved up 0.4% and 1%, respectively, in the past 30 days.



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HD vs. WSM: A Look at Stock Performance

Home Depot shares have plunged 12.1% in the past three months, trailing Williams-Sonoma, which has lost 3.6% in the same period.



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HD vs. WSM: Stock Valuation

Home Depot is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22.16X, below its one-year median of 23.77X. Meanwhile, Williams-Sonoma’s forward P/E ratio stands at 20.98X, below its median of 20.96X.



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HD vs. WSM: Which Is a Better Bet?

Home Depot remains the undisputed leader in its category, with a powerful distribution network, deep Pro ecosystem and long-term ability to capture share in a fragmented market. However, its near-term outlook is weighed down by macro pressures, muted housing activity and limited upward movement in earnings expectations. While its scale-driven model offers stability, it currently lacks the same degree of earnings momentum and investor optimism.



Williams-Sonoma, by contrast, emerges as the stronger play in the current environment. The company is benefiting from relatively better stock performance, improving earnings revisions and clearer growth visibility driven by its premium positioning, digital strength and brand-led strategy. Its ability to drive demand through innovation, personalization and higher-margin categories gives it a sharper edge. In this matchup, WSM stands out as the winner, supported by stronger near-term sentiment and more compelling growth prospects.



Both Home Depot and Williams-Sonoma carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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