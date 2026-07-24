Home Depot vs. Walmart: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Home Depot is aggressively targeting Professional contractors and remodelers through recent large-scale acquisitions.

Walmart is leveraging its massive customer base and smart TV data to rapidly expand its high-margin advertising business.

Which retail powerhouse offers the best combination of growth and value for your 2026 portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Home Depot ›

As consumer spending patterns evolve in 2026, many investors are choosing between two titans of the retail landscape. Deciding between Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) requires understanding their distinct growth strategies.

While both companies dominate their respective niches, they serve different consumer needs and operate under different financial structures. Home Depot focuses on the specialized home improvement sector, whereas Walmart provides a broad array of general merchandise and essential groceries to a global audience.

The case for Home Depot

Home Depot is a home improvement retailer that caters to both DIY homeowners and Professional customers, often called Pros. The company competes broadly among retail stocks while pursuing a strategic pivot toward these Professional customers. Recent acquisitions like SRS Distribution and GMS underscore this focus, as Home Depot seeks to capture a larger share of the complex construction and renovation market.

In the fiscal year ended Feb. 1, 2026, revenue reached nearly $164.7 billion, growing approximately 3.2% versus the prior year. The company generated net income of close to $14.2 billion, despite a slight decline in net margin to roughly 8.6%. This net margin reflects the portion of total revenue that remains as profit after all expenses are paid.

As of Home Depot’s February 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 5.1. This ratio measures total debt against shareholder equity, reflecting the company's financial leverage and use of borrowed funds. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term obligations, is approximately 1.1, while free cash flow reached nearly $12.6 billion. Free cash flow is calculated as cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures.

The case for Walmart

Walmart is the world's largest omnichannel retailer, serving approximately 280 million weekly customers through its global network of stores and digital platforms. The company is currently driving growth by leveraging its massive data footprint and the integration of smart TV-maker Vizio to expand its advertising business. This strategy allows the company to monetize shopper insights while maintaining its traditional focus on high-volume, low-cost fulfillment for general merchandise.

In the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2026, revenue reached approximately $713.2 billion, a 4.7% increase year over year. The company reported net income of nearly $21.9 billion, supported by a net margin of close to 3.1%. While this net margin is lower than that of specialty retailers, it is characteristic of the high-volume discount retail model, where efficiency is paramount to profitability.

As of Walmart’s January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.7, indicating that the company uses less debt relative to its equity than more leveraged peers. The current ratio is close to 0.8, suggesting that short-term liabilities exceed short-term assets, which is common for retailers with high inventory turnover. Free cash flow for the year was approximately $14.9 billion, providing substantial capital for continued investments in automation and AI.

Risk profile comparison

Home Depot faces risks related to a class action lawsuit involving the use of AI-powered license plate readers, which creates potential legal and regulatory exposure. The company must also successfully integrate large acquisitions like SRS and GMS while balancing its Pro-focused pivot with its core retail business. Furthermore, intense competition from traditional retailers and digital platforms requires constant investment to maintain its price and delivery advantages in a shifting market.

Walmart recently settled lawsuits in Texas and California regarding driver pay and product pricing, but it faces ongoing legal risks from new class action suits involving AI surveillance. The company is heavily dependent on its digital infrastructure, making it vulnerable to cybersecurity threats and data privacy regulations as its advertising business expands. Additionally, Walmart must contend with fierce competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other digital disruptors while navigating macroeconomic factors like inflation.

Valuation comparison

Home Depot appears more reasonably priced based on its lower forward P/E relative to future earnings estimates, while Walmart carries a lower P/S ratio.

Metric Home Depot Walmart Forward P/E 22.2 38.0 P/S ratio 2.0 1.2

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd like to start by acknowledging I'm a Home Depot shareholder. It has been, to put it kindly, a disappointing investment. Since I purchased it roughly four years ago, it has underperformed the S&P 500 by more than 70 percentage points. Meanwhile, Walmart has outperformed the S&P 500 in that time frame by nearly 60 percentage points. So just going by recent historical returns, Home Depot compares very unfavorably.

The key word, however, is "recent." Since 1990, Home Depot has blown Walmart out of the water, with a 17,000%-plus return versus Walmart's roughly 5,400% gain. Both companies also pay dividends, with the home improvement specialist offering a juicy 2.8% yield, which is nearly 2 percentage points higher than Walmart's current payout.

Despite Home Depot being a laggard since I've owned it, I would still prefer it in my portfolio versus Walmart simply due to some basic differences in how the retailers operate. Big, high-volume merchandisers typically have smaller margins; it's just kind of the nature of the business. (Notice above how much more net income Home Depot was able to produce as a percentage of revenue in its most recent fiscal year.) With few exceptions, I find companies with higher margins to be more attractive. But ideally, I like to invest in businesses with high margins and outperforming stocks. Maybe next time.

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Erin Kennedy has positions in Home Depot. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Home Depot, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.