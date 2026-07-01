Home Depot vs. RH: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Home Depot maintains a dominant position in the professional contractor and DIY markets with over $164 billion in annual revenue.

RH is transforming into a global luxury lifestyle brand by expanding into hospitality and high-end international retail galleries.

Which of these home-focused retailers is the better fit for your portfolio as the housing market evolves in 2026?

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Deciding between a reliable home improvement giant and a high-end luxury disruptor depends on your appetite for risk and growth. Here is how Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and RH (NYSE:RH) stack up today.

Home Depot dominates the broad DIY and professional markets with massive scale, while RH targets the affluent luxury lifestyle segment through international expansion and hospitality. Investors compare them because both rely on the health of the retail sector and broader housing trends to drive sales growth.

The case for Home Depot

Home Depot operates as a home improvement specialty retailer serving DIY customers and professional contractors, such as renovators and trade professionals. The business supports these groups through an interconnected network of stores and digital platforms across North America. These moves help the company capture more share among retail stocks by targeting complex project needs through its acquisitions of SRS and GMS.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $164.7 billion, representing growth of approximately 3.2% over the previous year. Net income for the fiscal period was close to $14.2 billion. This figure was slightly lower than the roughly $14.8 billion recorded in FY 2024, reflecting a slight contraction in net margin from 9.3% to 8.6%.

As of its February 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 5.1x, meaning total debt, including short-term and long-term borrowings, is 5.1 times the value of shareholder equity. The current ratio, which measures a company's ability to cover short-term debts with short-term assets, is roughly 1.1x. Free cash flow, calculated as cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures, was nearly $12.6 billion during the year.

The case for RH

RH functions as a luxury lifestyle brand, offering high-end home furnishings through a unique ecosystem of galleries and sourcebooks. The company is actively expanding its international footprint and diversifying into hospitality experiences like restaurants and luxury guesthouses. These initiatives aim to transform the brand into a comprehensive luxury lifestyle provider that serves a high-end consumer base and professional interior designers.

For FY 2025, revenue reached $3.4 billion, indicating growth of about 8.1% compared to the prior year. Net income reached approximately $124.8 million during the same period. This was an increase from the roughly $72.4 million in net income reported for FY 2024, showing progress in the company's turnaround efforts.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 65.5x, meaning total debt, including short-term and long-term borrowings, is much higher than shareholder equity. The current ratio, which also measures the ability to pay short-term debts with current assets, is approximately 1.2x. Free cash flow, defined as cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures, reached close to $252.4 million.

Risk profile comparison

Home Depot faces intense competition from digital retailers like Amazon and must adapt to shifting consumer preferences and shopping habits. The company also deals with high sensitivity to housing market volatility and shifting tariff policies that affect commodity costs.

RH manages significant execution risks as it develops hospitality concepts and expands into complex real estate projects internationally. The business also carries substantial financial leverage and depends on foreign manufacturing in Asia, which exposes it to supply chain disruptions and trade duties.

Valuation comparison

RH carries a higher forward P/E, which measures price against future earnings estimates, while its P/S ratio compares market value to sales.

Metric Home Depot Rh Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 23.3x 32.3x 28.6x P/S ratio 2.1x 0.9x N/A

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Home Depot and RH both depend on the demand trends of the housing sector, which tend to be cyclical and tied closely to interest rates. High interest rates and inflation pressure have challenged both stocks, with Home Depot down about 3% over the last year on a total return basis and RH losing a larger 17%, as of July 1. Over the past five years, Home Depot has returned a gain of 25% while RH has demonstrated an even steeper decline: down 76%. While past results don’t guarantee future performance, the disparity points to the key ideological difference between Home Depot and RH stocks.

Home Depot has long been cited as a relatively safe investment — catering to both retail customers and professional contractors, enjoying a wide geographic reach within the U.S., and paying a 2.64% dividend that rewards patient investors. Indeed, without the dividend reinvested, Home Depot’s five-year performance drops to just shy of a 10% gain. It’s probably a better bet than RH for investors who are looking for stability and income, but it’s unlikely to deliver blockbuster results.

The case for RH is similar to that of American Express: It caters to a wealthier, more exclusive clientele that tends to have more consistent and higher spending regardless of economic conditions. Its luxury brand is its own kind of moat, and it’s still in growth mode, taking on substantial debt now to build a brand that could pay off big-time down the road. If you’re willing to bet on the story, it could be an attractive time to buy in, but the future appears murky and isn’t without risk.

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American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, American Express, and Home Depot. The Motley Fool recommends RH. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.