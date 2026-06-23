Home Depot vs. Lowe's: Which Stock Deserves Your Attention?

The rivalry between The Home Depot Inc. HD and Lowe’s Companies Inc. LOW defines the U.S. home improvement retail market. As the industry’s two largest players, both companies serve do-it-yourself shoppers, professional contractors and homeowners seeking tools, building materials, appliances, décor and renovation solutions. Yet their market positions are not identical.



Home Depot remains the clear leader, supported by greater scale, a stronger professional customer base and higher sales productivity. Lowe’s, while the second-largest player, continues to strengthen its operations, improve customer experience and pursue growth opportunities to narrow the gap.



Although HD and LOW operate similar businesses, differences in market share, execution, customer mix and strategic focus shape their investment appeal. With housing trends, repair demand and consumer spending influencing performance, this face-off examines which home improvement giant is better-positioned in today’s competitive landscape.

The Case for HD

Home Depot remains the undisputed leader in the North American home improvement market, leveraging its scale, brand strength and extensive distribution network to capture incremental market share even amid a challenging housing backdrop. Management highlighted that the company continues to gain share across the industry, supported by a vast footprint of more than 2,360 stores, 325 customer-facing warehouses and above 1,300 SRS distribution branches.



The recent acquisition of Mingledorff’s expands Home Depot’s reach into the $100-billion HVAC distribution market, increasing its total addressable market to $1.2 trillion. Meanwhile, the company sees a $700-billion opportunity within the professional contractor segment, reinforcing its leadership position in a highly fragmented industry.



The investment case is strengthened by Home Depot’s sharp focus on the Pro customer, a $700-billion opportunity. Management is expanding trade credit, jobsite delivery, AI-powered material list tools, project planning capabilities and a unified Pro digital workspace. Digital sales increased more than 10% year over year, marking the fourth straight quarter of double-digit growth.



Home Depot delivered resilient results despite macroeconomic pressures. First-quarter fiscal 2026 sales increased 4.8% year over year to $41.8 billion, while Pro sales outperformed DIY demand and big-ticket transactions returned to positive growth. The company generated a strong 25.4% return on invested capital, with $845 million of investment in growth initiatives and reaffirmed its expectation for continued market share gains in fiscal 2026. Management’s commitment to strategic acquisitions, digital innovation and customer-centric execution positions Home Depot to strengthen its competitive moat and drive long-term shareholder value.

The Case for LOW

Lowe’s has strengthened its position as the second-largest home improvement retailer in North America by consistently gaining market share despite a challenging housing environment. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, sales increased 10.3% year over year to $23.1 billion, while comparable sales rose 0.6%, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of positive comps.



Management noted that Lowe’s continues to take share through its Total Home strategy, which targets growth across Pro customers, online channels, home services and new construction markets. The acquisitions of FBM and ADG further expand Lowe’s reach into the estimated $250-billion new-home and multi-family construction market, creating a meaningful growth runway beyond its traditional retail business.



Lowe’s competitive advantage lies in its balanced portfolio and customer-centric strategy. Roughly two-thirds of revenues come from repair and maintenance categories, while one-third is tied to discretionary projects. The company continues to deepen relationships with small and medium-sized Pros through its MyLowe’s Pro Rewards program, Pro Extended Aisle initiative and enhanced fulfillment capabilities.



Digital innovation is another major differentiator, with online sales rising 15.5% and the AI-powered Mylow assistant now handling more than one million customer inquiries monthly, significantly boosting online conversion rates.



Lowe’s financials remain highly resilient. Adjusted EPS increased 3.8% to $3.03, the free cash flow reached $2.8 billion and return on invested capital stood at an impressive 26.8%. Continued investments in AI, home services, loyalty programs and productivity initiatives position Lowe’s to capture additional market share while enhancing profitability. As housing conditions normalize, the company appears well-placed to leverage its strong brand, omnichannel capabilities and expanding Pro ecosystem to drive long-term shareholder value.

HD vs. LOW: How Do Estimates Stack Up?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Home Depot’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 4.2% and 2.2%, respectively. For fiscal 2027, the consensus estimate indicates a 4% rise in sales and 8% growth in EPS. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2026 EPS has been unchanged in the past 30 days, while the estimate for fiscal 2027 moved down 0.2% in the same period.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lowe’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS implies growth of 7.9% and 1.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. For fiscal 2027, the consensus estimate indicates a 3.3% rise in sales and 7.9% growth in EPS. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved down 0.6% and 0.9%, respectively, in the past 30 days.



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Home Depot appears better-positioned on estimate revisions, with projections largely stable despite a softer macro backdrop. While both companies are expected to deliver growth, Lowe’s has seen broader downward EPS revisions across the forecast period. This gives HD an edge, signaling greater confidence in its earnings visibility and execution.

HD vs. LOW: A Look at Stock Performance & Valuation

Lowe’s shares have plunged 8.6% in the past three months, trailing Home Depot’s loss of 1.3%.



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Home Depot is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21.1X, below its five-year median of 22.27X. Meanwhile, Lowe’s forward P/E ratio stands at 16.66X, below its five-year median of 17.55X.



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Lowe’s has underperformed Home Depot recently, reflecting weaker investor sentiment. However, both stocks trade below their historical valuation norms, suggesting some discount is already priced in. While Lowe’s appears cheaper on valuation, Home Depot’s stronger relative share performance points to better market confidence and perceived resilience.

HD vs. LOW: Which Is a Better Bet?

Both Home Depot and Lowe’s remain strong home improvement leaders with solid brands, broad store networks, expanding digital capabilities and meaningful upside when housing and renovation demand improves. Lowe’s continues to execute well through its Total Home strategy, Pro initiatives, home services expansion and technology investments. Its lower valuation may appeal to value-focused investors.



However, Home Depot wins this face-off. Its larger scale, stronger Pro ecosystem, leadership position and expanding addressable market provide a stronger foundation for long-term growth. HD also stands out for better estimate revision trends and stronger recent stock performance, reflecting greater investor confidence in its execution and earnings visibility.



Although Home Depot trades at a richer valuation than Lowe’s, that premium appears justified by its superior market position, resilient business model and stronger growth prospects. The valuation gap ultimately signals confidence in HD’s ability to keep gaining share and delivering durable shareholder returns.



Both Home Depot and Lowe’s carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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