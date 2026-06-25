Home Depot vs. Lowe's: Which Big Box Home Improvement Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Home Depot maintains a dominant position in the professional contractor market through strategic acquisitions and a massive distribution network.

Lowe's Companies is aggressively expanding its reach toward larger professional customers while continuing its focus on individual homeowners.

Which home improvement giant is the better fit for your portfolio in 2026?

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Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) remain the undisputed titans of the home improvement world as they compete for dominance in a shifting economic landscape. Choosing between them requires a look at their distinct strategies and valuations.

While both companies sell building materials and tools, they target slightly different customer bases and utilize unique growth initiatives. This comparison examines their financial health, risk factors, and current stock valuations to help you decide which is the stronger buy today.

The case for Home Depot

Home Depot focuses on serving homeowners, professional contractors, and those who need assistance with installation projects. The company uses an interconnected retail model to reach customers among retail stocks through both physical stores and digital platforms. Recent acquisitions of specialty distributors like SRS and GMS have expanded its reach to roofing and landscaping professionals.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $164.7 billion, representing approximately 3.2% growth over the prior year. The company reported net income of $14.8 billion for the same period.

As of its February 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was nearly 5.1x. This means the company's total debt is 5.1 times its shareholders’ equity. Free cash flow, which is cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was nearly $12.7 billion for the year.

The case for Lowe's Companies

Lowe's targets a mix of homeowners, renters, and professional customers through its Total Home strategy. The company aims to provide a comprehensive solution for all home improvement needs by offering products for every room in the house. Recent acquisitions like Foundation Building Materials help it reach larger professional construction markets that were previously underserved by its traditional retail model.

For FY 2025, revenue was approximately $86.3 billion, an increase of about 3.1% year over year. The company generated net income of nearly $6.7 billion during this fiscal period.

As of the January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was nearly -4.5x. This negative figure indicates that the company's total liabilities exceed its shareholder equity. Free cash flow was $7.7 billion, representing the actual cash a business generates after accounting for the costs of maintaining its physical assets.

Risk profile comparison

Home Depot faces legal risks, including a 2026 class action lawsuit over the use of AI-powered license plate readers in its in-store parking lots. The company also deals with complex supply chain issues and geopolitical tensions that can impact product costs. Integration risks exist as it incorporates large acquisitions like SRS, while competitors like Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) pressure its digital evolution.

Lowe's is highly sensitive to macroeconomic shifts such as interest rates and housing turnover, which drive renovation demand. The company is currently transforming its supply chain network, and any execution failures could lead to inventory shortages or delivery delays. It also faces cybersecurity threats and intense competition from other large chains and Amazon in the digital space.

Valuation comparison

Lowe's appears to be the more affordable option based on its lower Forward P/E, which compares the stock price to future earnings estimates. Lowe's also carries a lower P/S ratio, which measures stock price against total revenue.

Metric Home Depot Lowe's Companies Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 21.7x 17.1x 28.6x P/S ratio 2.0x 1.4x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both Home Depot and Lowe’s are household names in the home improvement industry, drawing professional contractors and do-it-yourselfers to their big-box stores.

Their retail model means margins are thin, with each company constantly looking for an edge to both grow sales and expand profits.

For Home Depot, that is coming in two ways. The business recently acquired Mingledorff’s, a leading wholesale distributor of HVAC products, giving Home Depot a greater foothold in the sector. At the store level, Home Depot is transferring the power to do more customization to stores in an attempt to better engage customers and generate more loyalty. Is it working? A bit. Walk Street analysts see the chain increasing sales by close to 4% and net income a little over 1% in fiscal 2026.

Lowe’s, meanwhile, is seen as growing its sales by about 8% and net income around 2.5% in 2026. Lowe’s is also pushing to improve the customer experience, noting that first-quarter 2026 sales rose 10% on the strength of initiatives such as its focus on attracting more contractor customers. As part of that, the company is rolling out an AI-assisted tool that allows a contractor to bring in any form of input — a PDF, a photo, a handwritten note — and it will identify their needs. Management says it will shift the fulfillment of pro orders from days to hours.

So which is the better buy? Both are businesses of scale. Lowe’s has a smaller revenue base, so it should naturally be able to grow faster than Home Depot. It is also simply cheaper on a price-to-sales and forward price-to-earnings basis. Buy good companies at good prices, as the saying goes. The choice is Lowe’s.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Home Depot. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.