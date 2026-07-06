Home Depot vs. Lowe's: Which Big Box Home Improvement Giant Is the Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Home Depot dominates the professional contractor segment and recently expanded its capabilities through acquisitions.

Lowe's Companies maintains a strong presence among DIY homeowners while aggressively pursuing growth in the professional market via its own strategic acquisitions.

One of these home improvement giants deserves a spot in your portfolio in 2026 -- but which one?

10 stocks we like better than Home Depot ›

As the housing market continues to evolve in 2026, investors are weighing two retail titans. Both Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) offer unique paths for growth, but which is the better buy?

Home Depot leads the market with a massive footprint and a sophisticated ecosystem designed for professional contractors. Lowe's has historically focused on do-it-yourself homeowners but is now aggressively expanding its reach into the professional segment. These companies are frequent comparisons because they dominate the home improvement landscape while employing slightly different growth strategies.

The case for Home Depot

Home Depot sells a wide range of building materials and home improvement products to both do-it-yourselfers and professional contractors. The company has focused heavily on its "Pro" ecosystem, acquiring specialty businesses such as SRS and GMS to better serve trade professionals. These efforts aim to make the company a one-stop shop for large-scale renovation and roofing projects among retail stocks. This professional focus helps the business capture more predictable, high-value spending compared to individual DIY projects.

In FY 2025, sales touched $164.7 billion, representing approximately 3.2% growth over the prior year. The company reported net income of $14.8 billion for the same period.

As of its February 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was nearly 5.1x. This means the company's total debt is 5.1 times its shareholders’ equity. Free cash flow, which is cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was nearly $12.7 billion for the year.

The case for Lowe's

Lowe's serves individual homeowners and renters while also making a concerted push to capture more of the professional market. Through the 2025 acquisitions of Foundation Building Materials and Artisan Design Group, the company expanded its branch network to better distribute building supplies. Its strategy balances the needs of homeowners seeking design services with the requirements of property managers and commercial professionals who demand high-volume availability.

For FY 2025, revenue was about $86.3 billion, an increase of 3.1% year over year. The company generated net income of nearly $6.7 billion during this fiscal period.

As of the January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was nearly -4.5x. This negative figure indicates that the company's total liabilities exceed its shareholder equity. Free cash flow was $7.7 billion, representing the actual cash a business generates after accounting for the costs of maintaining its physical assets.

Risk profile comparison

Home Depot faces significant risks from cybersecurity breaches and regulatory scrutiny regarding data privacy. Recent legal challenges have targeted its use of AI surveillance technologies, such as facial recognition in stores, which may pose reputational risks. It also faces intense competition from traditional retailers and digital-first platforms like Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Sales at Lowe’s are sensitive to macroeconomic factors, such as interest rates and inflation, that affect the housing market. A downturn in housing turnover or consumer discretionary spending could lead to decreased demand for home improvement projects. The company also faces operational risks as it integrates large acquisitions and undergoes a multi-year technology transformation to update its information systems.

Valuation comparison

Lowe's appears to be the more affordable option, given its lower earnings and sales multiples relative to Home Depot and the broader sector. The Forward P/E ratio measures the current stock price against future earnings estimates to show how much you pay for every dollar of expected profit. The P/S ratio compares the company’s total market value to its annual sales.

Metric Home Depot Lowe's Companies Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 24x 18.1x 93.7x P/S ratio 2.1x 1.4x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both big-box stores have essentially created a duopoly in home improvement sales, although regional and local specialists in lumber, kitchen, bath, and outdoor continue to occupy a sizable niche in the marketplace. Home Depot and Lowe’s are constantly looking for an edge to both grow sales and expand profits, given how much of their offerings are commoditized by the other.

For Home Depot, growth is sought in two ways. The business recently acquired Mingledorff’s, a leading wholesale distributor of HVAC products, giving Home Depot a larger foothold in HVAC. At the store level, Home Depot is granting stores greater authority to offer more customization to better engage customers and build loyalty. Is it working? A bit: analysts see the chain increasing sales by close to 4% and net income a little over 1% in fiscal 2026.

Lowe’s, meanwhile, is seen as growing its sales by about 8% and net income by around 2.5% in 2026. Lowe’s is also pushing to improve the customer experience, noting that first-quarter 2026 sales rose 10% on the strength of initiatives to bring in more contractor customers. With that, the company is rolling out an AI-assisted tool that allows a contractor to bring in any form of input — a PDF, a photo, a handwritten note — and it will identify their needs. Management says it will shift the fulfillment of pro orders from days to hours.

So which is the better buy? Both are businesses of scale. Lowe’s has a smaller revenue base, so it should naturally be able to grow faster than Home Depot. It is also cheaper on a price-to-sales and forward price-to-earnings basis. Lowe’s enduring reputation as the higher-quality outlet for DIY homeowners should give it an edge, too, if the economy remains mixed for most American consumers.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Home Depot. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.