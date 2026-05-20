Home Depot vs. Lowe's Stock: Same Housing Headwinds, Different Strategies

Reporting favorable Q1 results this week, Home Depot HD) and Lowe’s LOW) just gave investors the same broad message: The home improvement market is not falling apart, but it’s not accelerating either.

Elevated interest rates, low housing turnover, and cautious “Do It Yourself” (DIY) spending continue to weigh on large discretionary projects.

The difference is that Home Depot is still leaning harder into professional services for contractors (PRO) and the specialty distribution market, while Lowe’s is trying to show it can take market share with a more balanced “Total Home” strategy across Pro, online, appliances, home services, and DIY loyalty sales.

Investors may be wondering which leading home improvement retailer has the better strategic approach and could be poised for a sharper rebound, as a slowdown in the broader housing market has weighed on their stock performances.



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Home Depot’s Q1 Results & Outlook

Home Depot’s Q1 was steady but somewhat uninspiring. Q1 sales were up roughly 5% year over year to $41.76 billion, while comparable sales increased 0.6%, but adjusted EPS declined to $3.43 from $3.56 a year ago. The top and bottom line figures exceeded Q1 EPS and sales expectations by nearly 1%, respectively.



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Notably, Home Depot stated demand looked “relatively similar” to last year despite greater consumer uncertainty and housing affordability pressure. Considering this, Home Depot reaffirmed its full-year outlook for flat-to-2% comparable sales growth and flat-to-4% EPS growth.

The key line from Home Depot’s Q1 call was not the comp number; it was the explanation. CEO Ted Decker said Home Depot’s core customer remains financially resilient, supported by home equity, employment, wage growth, and investment portfolios.

However, Decker also said uncertainty is keeping customers from taking on larger projects, while higher rates are holding down housing turnover and new construction activity. In other words, Home Depot is not seeing a collapse in the homeowner, it's seeing delayed ambition.

That creates a nuanced stock narrative. Home Depot is a high-quality operator with a wealthy homeowner base, strong Pro exposure, and a long-term housing-repair thesis. But the near-term catalyst remains muted. Management explicitly stated that it's not counting on a major improvement in underlying demand, as the expected second-half comp improvement is largely tied to a return to normal weather activity.

Lowe’s Q1 Results & Outlook

Lowe’s told a similar housing story, but with a slightly different emphasis. Q1 sales spiked to $23.07 billion, comps increased 0.6%, and adjusted EPS rose nearly 4% to $3.03. The top and bottom line figures exceeded Q1 EPS and sales expectations by 2.36% and 0.62%, respectively.



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Lowe’s also reaffirmed its full-year guidance for $92 billion-$94 billion in sales, which would equate to at least 6% growth, with comparable sales growth expected to be flat-to-2%

CEO Marvin Ellison was more direct about the macro backdrop, calling this the most difficult housing market he has faced since the financial crisis. To that point, Lowe’s is more exposed to the DIY customer, which makes the housing freeze more painful, with management saying roughly 60% to 65% of revenue comes from DIY, and about one-third of the business is discretionary.

That matters because the weakest categories remain big-ticket discretionary projects, while repair, maintenance, replacement, Pro, appliances, and services are holding up better.

Furthermore, Lowe’s framed the consumer as “K-shaped,” as higher-income customers are still spending on innovation and modernization, while lower-income customers are more cautious. That commentary helps explain why the company can post positive comps while still sounding cautious, meaning the average customer has not vanished, but spending is being redirected toward smaller, necessary, or value-driven projects.

Home Depot & Lowe’s Strategic Differences

At the moment, the clearest contrast between Home Depot and Lowe’s stock is strategic.

Home Depot is building a large specialty distribution and Pro ecosystem through its subsidiaries SRS, GMS, and Mingledorff’s. This comes as Home Depot has emphasized a $700 billion Pro opportunity in a total addressable market that it says has reached $1.2 trillion.

Lowe’s, meanwhile, is trying to prove that its diversification can offset a softer DIY cycle, through Pro expansion, online growth, home services, its loyalty program, and last year’s acquisitions of Foundation Building Materials (FBM) and Artisan Design Group (ADG). This comes as Lowe’s online sales grew more than 15% during Q1, and management says Pro should continue to outperform DIY for the year.

Investor Takeaway

Home Depot still looks like the better long-term home improvement retailer, especially if its Pro and specialty distribution segment scales as planned. On the other hand, Lowe’s may offer the sharper recovery story if DIY demand normalizes, because its business is more directly exposed to the consumer categories that are currently under pressure.

Still, both stocks are tied to the same catalysts that are needed to create better growth opportunities: lower rates, better housing turnover, and renewed confidence in larger remodeling projects.

Until then, the Q1 message is clear. Home Depot is saying the cycle is extended but manageable, while Lowe’s is saying the housing market is historically tough, but execution can still drive growth.

Neither company is calling a turn in housing, and both are asking investors to believe that when the turn finally comes, they will emerge with more market share than they had before. For now, Home Depot and Lowe’s stock both land a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

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