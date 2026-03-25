Home Depot vs. Floor & Decor: Which Home Improvement Stock Is Better?

The Home Depot, Inc. HD and Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. FND operate within the U.S. home improvement space, catering to both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional (Pro) contractors. Both companies are currently navigating a similar macro environment, defined by subdued housing turnover, elevated interest rates and cautious discretionary spending, which continues to weigh on large remodeling projects. Despite these shared headwinds, their business models and growth strategies differ meaningfully.



Home Depot, with a market capitalization of about $330 billion, remains the industry leader. It operates 2,359 retail stores and more than 1,250 SRS locations across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. Its competitive advantage lies in its deep integration across retail and professional supply channels, strong vendor partnerships and a well-developed Pro ecosystem, enabling it to drive consistent share gains even in a slower demand environment.



Floor & Decor, valued at around $6 billion, operates more than 270 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across 39 states. The company is a category-focused specialty retailer concentrated on hard surface flooring and related products. Its model emphasizes a broad in-stock assortment, value-oriented pricing and a growing focus on professional customers, supported by ongoing investments in store expansion, supply-chain capabilities and Pro engagement initiatives.



With both companies operating against an uncertain demand backdrop, the key question for investors is which business is better-positioned to capitalize on a recovery in housing and renovation activity while continuing to gain market share in the interim.

The Case for HD

Home Depot’s long-term strategy is increasingly centered on strengthening its Pro ecosystem, supported by investments across distribution, capabilities and customer engagement. Through platforms like SRS and GMS, the company is expanding its presence in specialty building materials and creating cross-selling opportunities across multiple verticals. This strategy is further reinforced by the planned acquisition of HVAC distributor Mingledorff’s, which adds another vertical and significantly expands its total addressable market, positioning Home Depot to capture a greater share in the highly fragmented Pro supply chain.



The company is also advancing its digital capabilities to better serve the evolving needs of professional customers. Its enhanced Pro platform integrates project planning, purchasing and order management into a single interface, allowing contractors to manage complex workflows more efficiently. AI-powered tools, including material list generation, help Pros quickly estimate and organize projects, reducing manual effort and improving productivity across job sites.



Building on these capabilities, Home Depot is introducing industry-first innovations aimed at solving real operational pain points. The rollout of real-time delivery tracking for big and bulky materials provides minute-by-minute visibility into delivery routes and timing, enabling contractors to better coordinate labor and avoid costly delays. This focus on last-mile transparency and precision strengthens its value proposition and differentiates it within the Pro segment.



At the same time, the company continues to leverage its interconnected retail model, where stores and digital channels operate seamlessly together. With a significant portion of online orders fulfilled through stores and continued growth in digital engagement, Home Depot is improving convenience and driving higher customer interaction. Investments in delivery, fulfillment and customer experience are further enhancing its ability to serve both DIY and Pro customers effectively.



At the same time, performance reflects ongoing macro and operational pressures. Larger discretionary projects remain constrained, and margin performance has been impacted by mix shifts, acquisition-related costs and operating deleverage. Additionally, elevated mortgage rates, low housing turnover and persistent consumer uncertainty continue to limit project activity, particularly in big-ticket categories.

The Case for FND

Floor & Decor’s long-term growth strategy is anchored in aggressive store expansion and category specialization, enabling it to steadily gain share in the fragmented hard-surface flooring market.



The company opened 20 warehouse-format stores in fiscal 2025 and plans to open another 20 in 2026, progressing toward its long-term goal of 500 warehouse-format stores across the United States. Recent openings across markets such as Texas, New York, North Carolina and California reflect its continued geographic expansion and ability to penetrate both core and emerging markets, supporting sustained top-line growth.



A key pillar of its strategy is strengthening its Pro business, which represents approximately 50% of total sales and continues to grow faster than the overall business. Floor & Decor is investing in supply house capabilities, particularly in installation materials, while also working toward a relaunch of its Pro loyalty program with enhanced personalization and engagement features. These initiatives are designed to increase wallet share, improve retention and create higher switching costs, reinforcing its competitive positioning with professional customers.



The company is also focused on improving operational efficiency through targeted supply-chain and productivity initiatives. Efforts to enhance distribution center performance, reduce lead times and improve inventory flow are expected to strengthen in-stock levels and drive better inventory turns. At the same time, disciplined sourcing and diversification have enabled the company to manage tariff pressures effectively, supporting stable gross margin performance even as it continues to invest in its infrastructure.



Floor & Decor continues to differentiate itself through a value-driven merchandising strategy, offering a broad in-stock assortment of hard-surface flooring at competitive price points. The company is actively adapting to changing customer behavior, particularly the shift toward smaller projects and increased price sensitivity, by introducing targeted offerings and value-focused SKUs. Its ability to align product assortment with evolving demand trends positions it well to capture share, especially among cost-conscious Pro customers.



However, near-term pressures remain evident. Comparable store sales declined in the fourth quarter fiscal 2025, driven by lower transaction volumes and continued weakness in housing activity, alongside weather-related disruptions that impacted the early 2026 performance. While January showed some improvement, visibility remains limited, and demand recovery is expected to be gradual.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for HD & FND?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Home Depot’s current fiscal year indicates a 3.9% increase in sales and 2.3% growth in EPS from last year's actuals. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 4.3% rise in sales and 8.8% growth in earnings. The consensus estimate for EPS for the current fiscal year has been increased by 10 cents to $15.03 over the past 30 days, while for the next fiscal year, it has fallen by 17 cents to $16.35.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Floor & Decor’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 6.5% and 8.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates an 8.1% rise in sales and 18.7% growth in earnings. The consensus estimate for EPS for the current fiscal year has been increased by 1 cent to $2.09 over the past 30 days, while for the next fiscal year, it has declined by 4 cents to $2.48.



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HD vs. FND: A Look at Past YTD Stock Performance

Home Depot shares have declined 3.2% so far in the year, whereas Floor & Decor has tumbled 15.5% over the same period.



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Dive Into Stock Valuations of HD & FND

Home Depot is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21.74, below its one-year median of 23.80. Meanwhile, Floor & Decor’s forward P/E ratio stands at 23.58, below its median of 34.43.



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HD or FND: Which Is the Better Bet Now?

Both Home Depot and Floor & Decor are strengthening their Pro capabilities and investing in technology to navigate a challenging demand backdrop, but Home Depot appears better-positioned for investors at this point. Its larger scale, integrated retail and distribution model, and expansion into new verticals provide a more resilient growth foundation. While Floor & Decor continues to grow through store expansion and Pro initiatives, its narrower category focus and higher sensitivity to demand trends make its near-term performance more volatile. Overall, Home Depot’s scale, diversification and stronger Pro ecosystem give it an edge for now.



Both Home Depot and Floor & Decor carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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