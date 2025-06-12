Home Depot Unusual Options Activity For June 12

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Home Depot.

Looking at options history for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $587,153 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $493,400.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $315.0 and $420.0 for Home Depot, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Home Depot's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Home Depot's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $315.0 to $420.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Home Depot Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.05 $5.8 $6.05 $365.00 $242.0K 560 533 HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/13/25 $6.1 $5.4 $6.05 $367.50 $242.0K 801 547 HD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.35 $16.2 $16.2 $390.00 $162.0K 790 101 HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.25 $16.0 $16.25 $390.00 $81.2K 790 301 HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.2 $15.8 $16.2 $390.00 $81.0K 790 101

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating 2,350 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and the 2024 tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand in roofing, pool and landscaping projects.

Home Depot's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,138,488, with HD's price down by -0.46%, positioned at $358.8.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 61 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Home Depot

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $429.0.

* An analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $450. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Home Depot with a target price of $418. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Home Depot with a target price of $425. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Home Depot, maintaining a target price of $417. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Home Depot with a target price of $435.

Latest Ratings for HD

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Stifel Upgrades Hold Buy May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform

