Home Depot Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Home Depot. Our analysis of options history for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $262,174, and 19 were calls, valued at $2,381,264.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $340.0 to $445.0 for Home Depot over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Home Depot's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Home Depot's whale trades within a strike price range from $340.0 to $445.0 in the last 30 days.

Home Depot Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $37.0 $37.0 $37.0 $350.00 $555.0K 1.0K 0 HD CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $37.95 $35.25 $36.0 $350.00 $540.0K 1.0K 600 HD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $7.25 $7.2 $7.2 $400.00 $287.3K 371 415 HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/30/25 $35.05 $33.75 $35.05 $350.00 $175.2K 1.0K 800 HD CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $37.0 $33.75 $35.0 $350.00 $175.0K 1.0K 850

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and the 2024 tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand in roofing, pool and landscaping projects.

In light of the recent options history for Home Depot, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Home Depot Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,979,164, the HD's price is up by 0.26%, now at $380.36.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Home Depot

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $417.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Latest Ratings for HD

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Bernstein Maintains Market Perform Market Perform May 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

