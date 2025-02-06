Home Depot Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Home Depot.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 13%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $362,790, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $674,233.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $330.0 to $440.0 for Home Depot over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Home Depot's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Home Depot's whale activity within a strike price range from $330.0 to $440.0 in the last 30 days.

Home Depot 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $8.1 $8.1 $8.1 $410.00 $258.3K 293 320 HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $9.05 $8.65 $9.0 $420.00 $246.6K 376 304 HD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $3.6 $3.4 $3.4 $435.00 $69.0K 156 398 HD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $4.95 $4.9 $4.9 $430.00 $64.1K 181 99 HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $3.85 $3.65 $3.85 $435.00 $48.5K 156 127

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and the recent tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand in roofing, pool and landscaping projects.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Home Depot, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Home Depot Currently trading with a volume of 602,598, the HD's price is up by 0.1%, now at $414.25. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 19 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Home Depot, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.