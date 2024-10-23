Home Depot Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Home Depot. Our analysis of options history for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 22% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $195,721, and 3 were calls, valued at $86,396.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $375.0 to $500.0 for Home Depot over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Home Depot options trades today is 251.29 with a total volume of 621.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Home Depot's big money trades within a strike price range of $375.0 to $500.0 over the last 30 days.

Home Depot Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $70.6 $68.1 $69.85 $470.00 $55.9K 32 2 HD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $32.7 $31.65 $31.65 $375.00 $31.6K 972 12 HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $97.65 $95.0 $96.7 $500.00 $29.0K 5 10 HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $97.65 $95.0 $96.6 $500.00 $28.9K 5 8 HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $96.6 $95.0 $96.6 $500.00 $28.9K 5 5

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and Redi Carpet added multifamily flooring, while the recent tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Home Depot, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Home Depot Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 581,929, the price of HD is up by 0.32%, reaching $403.12. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Home Depot

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $444.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Home Depot with a target price of $455. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Home Depot, targeting a price of $450. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Perform rating on Home Depot with a target price of $400. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Home Depot, which currently sits at a price target of $455. * In a positive move, an analyst from Loop Capital has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $460.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Home Depot, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

