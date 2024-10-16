Home Depot Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Home Depot.

Looking at options history for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $123,000 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $1,576,800.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $250.0 and $420.0 for Home Depot, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Home Depot options trades today is 474.56 with a total volume of 495.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Home Depot's big money trades within a strike price range of $250.0 to $420.0 over the last 30 days.

Home Depot Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $51.55 $50.9 $51.1 $380.00 $1.2M 176 250 HD PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $4.85 $3.9 $4.05 $415.00 $81.0K 182 208 HD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $77.1 $75.95 $76.42 $370.00 $76.4K 187 10 HD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $66.9 $63.85 $64.78 $355.00 $64.7K 8 10 HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $169.0 $168.1 $169.0 $250.00 $50.7K 105 7

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and Redi Carpet added multifamily flooring, while the recent tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Home Depot, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Home Depot Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,181,359, the price of HD is up by 0.63%, reaching $418.2. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 27 days from now. Expert Opinions on Home Depot

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $437.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Home Depot with a target price of $455. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Melius Research downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $420. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Perform rating on Home Depot, which currently sits at a price target of $400. * In a positive move, an analyst from Loop Capital has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $460. * In a positive move, an analyst from Gordon Haskett has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $450.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Home Depot options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.