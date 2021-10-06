Home Depot To Use Walmart's Network For White-label Delivery

(RTTNews) - Home improvement retailer The Home Depot (HD), on Wednesday, said it will offer delivery with Walmart GoLocal in select markets in the coming weeks, with plans to expand to multiple markets across the country by the end of the year. Home Depot said products that qualify for this scheduled delivery, including tools, fasteners, paint and other supplies that easily fit in a car, will have that option enabled at online checkout.

"This partnership brings us even closer to our goal of offering same-day or next-day delivery to 90 percent of the U.S. population," said Stephanie Smith, senior vice president of supply chain for The Home Depot.

Walmart (WMT) recently launched Walmart GoLocal which extends its expertise in delivering goods to customers to businesses of all sizes. This white-label delivery as a service furthers the retailer's strategy to build alternative revenue streams and profit pools.

John Furner, president and CEO, Walmart U.S., said: "We're excited to welcome The Home Depot as Walmart GoLocal's first retail client and look forward to helping power their local delivery efforts."

