Home Depot To Open 3 New Distribution Centers In Georgia; To Add Jobs

(RTTNews) - Home Depot, Inc. is set to open three new distribution centers in Georgia over the next 18 months, which is expected to create an additional 1,000 new jobs in Greater Atlanta, including full-time and part-time positions.

The home improvement retailer has already created more than 5,000 new jobs in Georgia over the last five years through the opening of various distribution centers and office locations for technology, e-commerce, marketing and customer service.

The retailer's move is expected to support the growing demand for flexible delivery and curbside pick-up options for its Pro and DIY customers amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Home Depot is looking to expand its existing same-day and next-day delivery options to 90 percent of the U.S. population.

This is part of Home Depot's commitment announced in 2017 to invest $1.2 billion to open about 150 supply-chain facilities across the U.S. over five years. The retailer has 2,293 stores and over 400,000 employees in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

These facilities include a variety of formats to meet the unique needs of customers, from small parcel packages to big and bulky product.

Among the new distribution centers, the largest facility is a 657,600 square-foot distribution center in Locust Grove that will focus on fast replenishment to stores in the Southeast. The company is initially hiring about 600 associates over the next few months.

Another new facility is a "flatbed delivery center" that will begin operations in Stonecrest in 2021, which will offer same-day and next-day delivery of bulk and oversized orders to both Pro and DIY customers.

The company also plans to open an order fulfillment operation in East Point in late 2021. This facility will offer same-day and next day delivery of the most popular products primarily ordered by institutional business customers for their maintenance, repair and operations needs.

Earlier this year, the company had opened its first flatbed delivery center in Dallas to increase the accessibility and reliability of deliveries in that market.

