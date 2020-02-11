Home Depot to Hire 80,000 Seasonal Workers

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has begun hiring 80,000 workers for spring, its busiest season of the year. The open positions include both full and part-time jobs, and if past years are any indication, a fair number of those seasonal hires may end up with permanent jobs.

These positions may be especially convenient for many people because 90% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Home Depot store, according to a company press release.

Home Depot plans to hire 80,000 seasonal workers. Image source: Home Depot.

What is Home Depot doing?

Many of these positions will be in the home improvement chain's garden department, which gets particularly busy as the weather warms up in those parts of the country that have cold winters.

"In addition to these positions, the company is hiring for overnight freight, merchandising and other customer service roles across store departments, as well as warehouse associates for its distribution centers," according to the press release.

Home Depot trains its new hires using tools that include a "gamified" mobile app, e-learning, and on-the-job coaching. Job seekers can apply at careers.homedepot.com or text JOBS to 52270 for a link to apply for local positions.

Hire big or go home?

With unemployment near record lows, Home Depot -- like many retailers -- is having to make more strenuous efforts to keep its stores staffed. These seasonal jobs may appeal to older workers, students, and people who have reasons not to want a long-term employment commitment. They can also offer a smooth way back into the workforce for people with employment gaps.

