Home Depot To Hire 80,000 Associates This Spring

(RTTNews) - Home Depot said Tuesday that it will hire 80,000 associates this spring in preparation for its busiest season of the year.

The company noted that jobseekers can apply for both full-time and part-time positions.

Many of the part-time positions will be staffed in The Home Depot's garden center.

In addition, the company is hiring for overnight freight, merchandising and other customer service roles across store departments, as well as warehouse associates for its distribution centers.

