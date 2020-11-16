Home Depot to buy HD Supply Holdings in $8 bln deal

Adds deal details

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc HD.N said on Monday it would buy industrial goods wholesaler HD Supply Holdings Inc HDS.O in a deal valued at about $8 billion.

The home improvement chain said it would offer $56 per share in cash to HD Supply shareholders, a near 25% premium to the stock's last close.

Home Depot's smaller rival Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N last week said it was not in talks to buy HD Supply, denying a previous media report.

HD Supply shares jumped 24.3% premarket.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shounak Dasgupta)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.