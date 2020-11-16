Home Depot to buy HD Supply Holdings in $8 bln deal

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc HD.N said on Monday it would buy industrial goods wholesaler HD Supply Holdings HDS.O in a deal valued at about $8 billion.

