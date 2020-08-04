Home Depot to Bring 1,000 New Jobs to Atlanta

In 2017, big-box home improvement retailer Home Depot (NYSE: HD) embarked on a plan to revamp same-day and next-day delivery services as digital ordering became increasingly relevant. It announced a $1.2 billion investment in restructuring its distribution system and has been following up on that with new initiatives to reach more customers more quickly.

On Tuesday, the company said that it will open three distribution centers in the greater Atlanta area, each one serving a different customer base.

The three new facilities are expected to bring 1,000 new jobs to the Atlanta area, and the company is already beginning to hire 600 workers for the first center. That 657,600-square-foot facility is meant to replenish goods at southeastern U.S. retail stores.

Image source: Home Depot.

The other two centers are slated to open in 2021. One is being planned as a flatbed delivery center and will ship large-size pro orders directly to construction sites. The other will fulfill institutional orders, either same-day or next-day, for repair, operational, and maintenance products.

Stephanie Smith, the company's senior vice president for supply chain development and delivery, said: "Retail has changed more in the past four years than in our company's 40-year history. Customers expect to shop whenever, wherever and however they want."

Home Depot is the largest U.S. home improvement company, with 2,293 stores across the U.S. and in Canada and Mexico, but its competitor Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) had greater growth in the first quarter, during the pandemic. Home Depot will report second-quarter earnings on Aug. 18.

10 stocks we like better than Home Depot

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Home Depot wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Home Depot. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $120 calls on Home Depot and short January 2021 $210 calls on Home Depot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.