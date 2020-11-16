Markets
Home Depot To Acquire HD Supply For $56/share - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot has agreed to acquire HD Supply Holdings, Inc., a wholesale distributor in North America. The Home Depot said its subsidiary will commence a cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of HD Supply common stock for $56 per share, for a total enterprise value of approximately $8 billion. The acquisition is expected to be funded through cash on hand and debt.

"We plan to access the debt capital markets to raise incremental indebtedness in support of this acquisition. We also expect the transaction to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2021, with potential for significant shareholder value creation over the longer term," said Richard McPhail, CFO.

