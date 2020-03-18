Home Depot Temporarily Adjusts Store Hours - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot (HD) announced, in response to COVID-19, beginning March 19, stores will close at 6 p.m. The opening hours will remain unchanged. The company said this change will help the stores to staff appropriately, provide enough time to restock shelves and perform cleaning.

The Home Depot also expanded its paid time off policy. Under the new policy, all hourly full-time associates will receive an additional 80 hours of paid sick or personal time. Part-time hourly associates will receive an additional 40 hours of paid sick or personal time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.