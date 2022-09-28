Home Depot, Target, or Starbucks: Which Is the Best Dividend Stock to Buy Now?

Consumers are getting squeezed, and the housing market looks as if a downturn is coming. But even with these pressures, Home Depot (NYSE: HD), Target (NYSE: TGT), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) remain strong and profitable, and long-term investors have been rewarded with price appreciation and growing dividend payments. Looking beyond the near-term worries, which is the best stock for investors to buy now? In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro talk about the risks and opportunities and share their favorites.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Sept. 21, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 27, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Home Depot

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Home Depot wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jeff Santoro has positions in Starbucks and Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot, Starbucks, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short October 2022 $85 calls on Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.