Home Depot Stock Has Gotten Hammered. How to Play a Rebound With Options.

After Home Depot’s recent third-quarter earnings report, the stock dropped so hard that many investors were hard pressed to recall a time when the stock had fallen so dramatically. Here’s how to play a bounce using call options.

After Home Depot’s recent third-quarter earnings report, the stock dropped so hard that many investors were hard pressed to recall a time when the stock had fallen so dramatically. Here’s how to play a bounce using call options.

Home Depot’s stock needs some repairs and renovations.

After the company’s recent third-quarter earnings report, the stock dropped so hard that many investors were hard pressed to recall a time when the stock had fallen so dramatically. Home Depot tends to be a stable and stoic stock that trades off housing data and indications that people are fixing up their homes.

But investors are edgy with so many stocks trading so strongly this year. So, even though the home-improvement retailer just reported better-than-expected earnings, the stock was poleaxed by a dour outlook.

Since then, the equity has remained under pressure, which underscores the opportunity and risks that investors face if they decide to trade the company’s Dec. 11 meeting with analysts. Goldman Sachs is telling clients to take advantage of the stock’s weakness in anticipation that shares advance in reaction to the meeting.

To preposition, Goldman Sachs’ derivatives strategists have advised clients to buy Home Depot’s December $225 calls that cost $4.75 when the stock was at $225.86.

The call purchase expresses a view that the stock will trade above $229.75 by expiration—that is the strike price plus the cost of the call. At $235, the call is worth $10. Should the stock decline, or not respond to management’s presentations, this trade will fail if the stock price is below the strike price at expiration.

Since the recommendation, the stock has fallen even further. Investors should note the Goldman recommendation, and use it as a reference point that reveals potential interest in buying Home Depot stock and options.

To reset the trade to reflect the stock’s current price, investors can focus on the Dec. $220 calls that cost $2.25 when the stock was around $218.

During the past 52-weeks, the stock has ranged from $158.09 to $239.31. Shares are up about 27% this year, compared with a gain of about 25% for the S&P 500.

To be sure, Home Depot’s management team will likely try to persuade investors to look beyond the recently disappointing financial guidance and to get them to instead focus on how well situated the company is for whatever may come. If nothing else, the meeting will be a test of how effectively management can get analysts to focus on unproven projections at a time when the Street is about to go half mad publishing reports that will try to predict what will happen in 2020.

While event-driven trading always exists somewhere between informed speculation and pure gambling, Kate McShane, the bank’s retail analyst, is optimistic that Home Depot’s management team will reveal something substantive at the meeting.

She expects Home Depot’s to learn about the company’s initial thoughts on 2020, which should compare favorably to the current year that was pockmarked by bad weather, hurricanes, and falling lumber prices. She has told clients that “the setup is cleaner heading into next year,” and that she expects Home Depot will experience a lift in sales, and margin increases.

In the options market, however, expectations for the event are muted. This may reflect the shellshock as the stock’s 5.4% earnings-day decline was the largest earnings move since 2014, and the largest move since at least 2009.

Time will soon prove if the move was an overreaction, and therein lies the attraction for trading Home Depot’s analyst meeting.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.