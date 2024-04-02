Home Depot Stock Has 10% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

According to a Bank of America analyst, home improvement retailer Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stock has slightly more than 10% upside potential. The analyst retained a buy rating on the stock and raised the price target to $425 from $400 following the announcement to buy SRS Distribution for an enterprise value, or EV, (market cap plus net debt) of $18.25 billion.

Home Depot's deal details

Looking into the deal's details, SRS is a residential specialty trade distribution company focused on the professional roofing, landscape, and pool markets. It generated $1.1 billion in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), implying an enterprise value (EV) to EBITDA multiple of 16.1.

As you can see below, that's not a historically attractive multiple in this industry.

However, it needs to be put into the context of a declining housing market and its impact on profits at home improvement retailers. Cyclical companies typically trade on high earnings multiples when they are in a trough in their end markets.

What the deal means to investors

As such, investors bullish on the housing market will welcome the deal as it's precisely what they would want their companies to do in a slowdown – use their market power and position to invest for growth.

The deal will increase Home Depot's debt leverage from an adjusted debt to EBITDAR (the "R" bit stands for rents) of 2.1 times EBITDAR to 2.5 times EBITDAR and adjusted debt to $55 billion to $69 billion; this looks manageable. For example, management plans to get its pro forma debt down to 2 times EBITDAR over the next two years.

Meanwhile, the acquisition will expand Home Depot's presence in the attractive pro-market while expanding its total addressable market.

Home Depot is attractive to investors looking for exposure to a recovering housing market, but there are better-value stocks that play the same theme.

Should you invest $1,000 in Home Depot right now?

Before you buy stock in Home Depot, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Home Depot wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2024

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America and Home Depot. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.