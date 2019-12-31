Home Depot Stock Had a Bumpy 2019. Why Wall Street Isn't Worried.

Home Depot stock has rallied 26% this year, slightly behind the 30% gain of competitor Lowe’s but still well ahead of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has risen 22% year to date. As of Dec. 25, Home Depot was the 11th best performing stock among the 30 Dow components in 2019.

With the year almost over, we’re taking a look at all 30 stocks in the Dow, starting with the worst performer—Walgreens Boots Alliance—and working our way up to the highest-flying stock in the benchmark—Apple. The ranking may shift before the close of 2019 trading, but the stories behind the stocks shouldn’t.

Home Depot stock has rallied 26% this year, slightly behind the 30% gain of competitor Lowe’s but still well ahead of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has risen 22% year to date. As of Dec. 25, Home Depot was the 11th best performing stock among the 30 Dow components in 2019.

But the home improvement retailer’s upward trajectory hasn’t been that smooth. Investors had plenty to worry about this year, including a softening housing market, the U.S.-China trade war, and poor weather, which typically discourages homeowners from taking on do-it-yourself projects.

Indeed, Home Depot’s (ticker: HD) sales were mediocre in 2019. For the four quarters in the calendar year, same-store sales rose between 2.5% and 3.6% compared to the same periods one year ago, well below Wall Street’s expectations of more than 4% growth. The stock tumbled three out of four times after the company reported quarterly earnings—in February, May, and November.

The retailer’s future doesn’t look much brighter. When the company reported its third-quarter earnings in November, management lowered its guidance for fiscal 2019—set to end in January—to an expected 3.5% growth in same-store sales, down from the prior outlook of 4%. Then, at an investor day event a few weeks later, the company delivered another blow when it suggested that 2020 sales would grow between 3.5% to 4%—again, short of the 4% to 4.3% analysts had predicted. Home Depot stock has fallen about 8% since the November earnings report.

Despite the laggard sales growth, the company has managed to keep its bottom line strong, posting earnings per share that beat analysts’ expectations every quarter in 2019.

Wall Street isn’t too worried about the stock. Among the 32 analysts tracked by FactSet, 63% hold a Buy or equivalent rating for Home Depot, 34% rate it as Hold, with an average target price of $308.18 per share. The stock closed at $287.85 on Dec. 27, about 21 times forward earnings. That’s largely in line with its five-year average.

Investors shouldn’t fret too much, as certain macro conditions have changed since the beginning of 2019. The Federal Reserve has cut its target interest rates three times this year, and the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate has declined from 4.5% at the year start to 3.7%. Boosted by lower mortgage rates and a healthy consumer sector, the housing market is already showing signs of recovery, which should benefit home-improvement retailers.

Concerns of a trade war have also been alleviated, as the U.S. and China are expected to sign a “phase one” trade deal in January that would roll back existing tariffs and boost China’s purchase of American goods.

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski wrote in a November note that Home Depot shares’ recent tumble presents a good buying opportunity: “We interpret lighter results to be more tied to timing of returns on strategic investments versus a softer macro picture.” Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem also noted that the company’s disappointing results were partially due to seasonal headwinds such as hurricanes and lumber price deflation, which could fade in 2020.

Investors might also like the stock for its increasing cash returns through a series of double-digit dividend bumps in recent years. The latest one came this past February, when the company boosted its quarterly dividend to $1.36 a share from the previous $1.03. Based on last Friday’s closing price, the stock boasts a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Adding to its balance sheet flexibility, the company also took advantage of falling interest rates to raise an additional $1.4 billion in the bond market earlier this year. That cash could be used for strategic reinvestment, or returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

Still, Home Depot has one thing to watch out for: Its rival Lowe’s has been improving its performance in 2019 and the stock is on the rise thanks to optimism about its new management and turnaround plans.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

