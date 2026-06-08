Home Depot Stock Displays Valuation Premium: Overvalued or Justified?

The Home Depot, Inc. HD is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 20.13X. This represents a premium to the industry average of 18.65X, indicating that investors are assigning the stock a higher valuation than its peers. However, HD’s current multiple remains below its one-year median P/E of 23.57X, suggesting that the stock is not expensive relative to its recent trading history. While the industry premium points to a stretched valuation, the discount to its historical median indicates that the overvaluation case is not clear-cut.



The company’s elevated price-to-sales (P/S) ratio affects enthusiasm. The leading home improvement retailer trades at a forward 12-month P/S of 1.78X, above the industry’s 1.25X. Together with its Value Score of D, this suggests that HD may not present a compelling value opportunity at the current levels despite its strong fundamentals and brand leadership.



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HD’s Premium Valuation Surpasses Peers

At 20.13X P/E, Home Depot is trading at a much higher valuation than its competitors. Its peers, such as Lowe’s Companies Inc. LOW, Haverty Furniture Companies HVT and Somnigroup International Inc. SGI, are delivering solid growth and trade at more reasonable multiples. Lowe’s, Haverty Furniture and Somnigroup have forward 12-month P/E ratios of 16.43X, 11.11X and 19.38X — all significantly lower than that of HD. At such levels, NKE’s valuation seems out of step with its growth trajectory, especially given the recent decrease in its stock price.



HD shares have fallen 12.1% in the past three months compared with a 12.2% decline in the broader industry. The stock has also underperformed the Retail-Wholesale sector’s 0.9% rise and the S&P 500’s 9.1% growth in the same period.



Compared with peers, HD has shown relative resilience. Lowe’s and Somnigroup shares have fallen 15.8% and 15.7%, respectively, in the past three months, while HD’s decline has been less severe. However, Haverty Furniture has outperformed HD, posting a 1.6% gain in the same period.

HD’s 3-Month Stock Performance



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At the current price of $310.78, the HD stock trades 27.2% below its 52-week high of $426.75. The current stock price is 7.5% above its 52-week low mark of $289.10. HD trades below its 50 and 200-day moving averages, indicating a bearish sentiment.

HD Trades Below 50 & 200-Day SMAs



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What’s Working for HD & What’s Not?

Home Depot’s fundamentals remain supported by several strategic strengths despite a challenging housing backdrop. The company continues to gain market share through its focus on the professional (Pro) customer, a $700-billion market opportunity. Pro sales outperformed DIY demand in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, with strong growth in complex purchase occasions and categories, such as power tools, paint, water heaters and pipe fittings.



Investments in trade credit, jobsite delivery, digital tools and project management solutions are helping deepen relationships with larger contractors and remodelers. The company is also benefiting from robust online momentum, with digital sales rising more than 10% year over year, driven by faster delivery capabilities and an improved interconnected shopping experience. Acquisitions such as SRS, GMS and Mingledorff’s are expanding Home Depot’s addressable market and strengthening its position in specialty distribution.



However, several headwinds continue to weigh on the company’s performance. Management noted that housing affordability pressures, elevated mortgage rates and low existing-home sales are keeping large discretionary remodeling projects subdued. While customers remain engaged in smaller and seasonal projects, higher-ticket, cross-category projects remain muted.



The company is also facing cost pressures from tariffs, fuel and commodity inflation, while roofing-related weakness at SRS has pressured margins. Broader economic uncertainty continues to delay homeowner spending decisions, limiting a meaningful recovery in home improvement demand. As a result, Home Depot expects only modest sales growth and remains cautious about the pace of market recovery.

How Estimates Are Shaping Up for HD

On its last reported quarter’searnings call Home Depot noted that the outlook remains cautious, reflecting persistent macro and housing-related headwinds. Management expects fiscal 2026 comparable sales to be flat to grow just 2%, signaling limited demand recovery. The company highlighted ongoing pressure from elevated mortgage rates, low housing turnover and continued consumer uncertainty around inflation and job conditions.



Notably, there is no clear catalyst for a near-term inflection in housing activity, which remains a key demand driver. This subdued outlook suggests that growth will rely more on market share gains than underlying demand strength, while earnings expansion is likely to remain constrained in the near term.



For fiscal 2026, Home Depot anticipates sales to increase 2.5-4.5% year over year, with both reported and adjusted EPS between flat and 4% growth. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has witnessed downward revision.



In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 has moved down 0.3% (4 cents) to $15.02, while the estimate for fiscal 2027 has fallen 0.9% (14 cents) to $16.21.



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How to Play HD Stock?

Home Depot remains a fundamentally strong company with several long-term growth drivers, including its expanding Pro business, digital investments and strategic acquisitions. However, the stock’s recent decline, while less severe than some peers, reflects ongoing pressure from a sluggish housing market, elevated interest rates and muted demand for large remodeling projects.



Moreover, the recent downward revisions to earnings estimates signal limited confidence in near-term earnings growth. Given its premium valuation relative to the industry and the key competitors, investors may find the risk-reward balance less compelling at current levels. While Home Depot’s strategic initiatives position it well for long-term success, persistent macroeconomic headwinds and weakening earnings expectations warrant a cautious stance in the near term. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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