Home Depot Stock Actually Gained 15% in the Second Half of 2022. Is the Worst Over?

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stock closed out a brutal year on a positive note. Shares gained 15% in the final six months of 2022, beating the 1.4% uptick in the S&P 500 during that time. The home improvement retailer still trailed the market for the full year after losing 24% of its value.

The late-year gain came as investors grew less worried about an impending profitability collapse, although Home Depot still faces some big challenges in 2023.

The main factor pushing shares higher in late 2022 was solid financial results. Home Depot said in mid-November that revenue rose by nearly 5% for the Q3 period that ran through late October. Profitability held up, too, despite soaring expenses.

These successes eased investors' fears that the company would have to lower its sales and earnings outlook; several other national retailers did so in late 2022. This convinced many on Wall Street that there was a brighter future ahead for the leader in the home improvement industry.

Home Depot is still facing demand pressures, to be sure. Customer traffic fell in 2022 as many homeowners put off upgrades and remodeling projects. The outlook for 2023 is especially cloudy, too, because rising interest rates are likely to pressure the housing market.

Home Depot's first earnings update of 2023 will arrive in late February. That report will be packed with important information for investors, including management's first official outlook for the new fiscal year. The announcement will also feature Home Depot's new dividend payout, which jumped 15% a year earlier after earnings soared. It will show whether the chain's profitability continued to stay well above peers like Lowe's, too.

2023's dividend increase is likely to be more modest than last year's given that comparable-store sales gains are on pace to slow to about 3% in 2022 from 11% in the prior year. Still, while Home Depot could face a much weaker 2023 as compared to earlier phases of the pandemic, this retailer has many attractive characteristics.

These factors include a leadership position in the massive home improvement industry, market-thumping profit margins, and a highly efficient business. Metrics like these should support strong returns for investors who hold the stock over the long term, even if the next few quarters are volatile.

