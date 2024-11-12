Home Depot sees ‘some’ hurricane-related sales in Q4

Says “very pleased” with progress of SRS. Says game plan for SRS “proceeding as expected.”
- Home Depot sees approximately 12 new stores in FY24
- Home Depot says big ticket transactions down 6.8% y/y in Q3
- Home Depot says continues to see pressure on larger remodeling projects
