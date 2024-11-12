Home Depot sees approximately 12 new stores in FY24

Sees FY24: Gross margin ~33.5%; Adjusted operating margin ~13.8%; Tax rate ~24%; Net interest expense of approximately $2.1B.
- Home Depot says big ticket transactions down 6.8% y/y in Q3
- Home Depot says continues to see pressure on larger remodeling projects
