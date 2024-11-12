Home Depot sees approximately 12 new stores in FY24

Sees FY24: Gross margin ~33.5%; Adjusted operating margin ~13.8%; Tax rate ~24%; Net interest expense of approximately $2.1B.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.