Home Depot says continues to see pressure on larger remodeling projects

Says has made “significant” website improvements. Says “pleased” with performance of Pro ecosystem. Says seeing progress with shrink mitigation actions over past several quarters. Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HD:
- Morning Movers: Shopify surges and Shift4 sinks following Q3 results
- HD Earnings: Home Depot’s Third-Quarter Performance Exceeds Expectations
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 12, 2024
- Home Depot reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.78, consensus $3.64
- Home Depot narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to down 1% from down 1%-3%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.