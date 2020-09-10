Home Depot Says Black Friday Prices Available Throughout Holiday Season

(RTTNews) - Home improvement retailer Home Depot (HD), is taking a different approach this holiday season as it will offer Black Friday discounts for two months, beginning in early November through December.

Usually, the retailer offers the deep discounts annually on the Friday after Thanksgiving. However, instead of a single day, Home Depot will offer its discounts for two months this year.

The retailer in statement said customers can enjoy stress-free shopping this holiday season, as the company is reinventing Black Friday shopping keeping in mind the safety and wellbeing of customers during the COVID-19 period.

The deals will be available both in its stores and online, however, mobile app users will get exclusive early access to some discounts in November.

Home Depot will keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving day. Other retailers, including Walmart (WMT), have also announced they will not open this year on the holiday.

"Following our long-standing tradition, all Home Depot stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year so that our associates and customers can enjoy important time with family and loved ones, knowing you have access to our deals all season long," Home Depot said in a statement.

