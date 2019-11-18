Home Depot Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What to Expect.

Wall Street is expecting $27.5 billion in revenue and $2.52 in earnings per share.

Home Depot reports earnings on Tuesday before the market opens. The results could give an indication of the wherewithal of the American consumer and whether Home Depot has continued to capitalize on a market strengthened by lower interest rates.

Home Depot stock (ticker: HD) is up 38% this year, while the S&P 500 is up about 24% in 2019.

Here is what Wall Street expects from Home Depot, along with some recent history and analyst commentary.

• The company reported strong second-quarter earnings in August, with shares gaining after it released its results. That was in contrast to the previous two quarters, when investors sent shares tumbling in the wake of its February and May earnings releases. Talking about its third and fourth quarters, as well as 2020, Home Depot said the trade war and tariffs created continued uncertainty for the company.

• Analyst’s have largely applauded the elevation of Richard McPhail a company veteran, to the role of chief financial officer, following the retirement of Carol Tomé. “Not only has McPhail gained exposure to all aspects of the finance organization over his tenure, he’s had the benefit of witnessing various chapters of Home Depot’s growth,” Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski wrote in September.

• Home Depot has a conference call scheduled for 9 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday.

