Markets
HD

Home Depot Raises Dividend - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot (HD) announced that its board of directors approved an increase in its quarterly dividend by 10.0 percent to $1.65 per share, which equates to an annual dividend of $6.60. The dividend is payable on March 25, 2021, to shareholders of record on the close of business on March 11, 2021.

Fourth quarter earnings per share was $2.65, up 16.2 percent from prior year. Net earnings was negatively impacted by non-recurring, pre-tax expenses related to the completion of the acquisition of HD Supply Holdings, Inc., which totaled approximately $110 million, or $0.09 per share.

Fourth quarter sales were $32.3 billion, an increase of 25.1 percent from prior year. Comparable sales for the fourth quarter rose 24.5 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 25.0 percent.

"As we look ahead to fiscal 2021, if the demand environment during the back half of fiscal 2020 were to persist through fiscal 2021, it would imply flat to slightly positive comparable sales growth and operating margin of at least 14 percent," said Richard McPhail, CFO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More