Home Depot Q3 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc. (HD) reported Tuesday that net earnings for the third quarter grew to $4.13 billion or $3.92 per share from $3.43 billion or $3.18 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter increased 9.8 percent to $36.82 billion from $33.54 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.40 per share on sales of $35.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Comparable sales for the third quarter were positive 6.1 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. were positive 5.5 percent.

