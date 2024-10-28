Home Depot price target raised to $460 from $440 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Home Depot (HD) to $460 from $440 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm thinks they are well positioned ahead of the next Home Improvement cycle, which should result in solid market share growth.
