Home Depot price target raised to $460 from $440 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Home Depot (HD) to $460 from $440 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm thinks they are well positioned ahead of the next Home Improvement cycle, which should result in solid market share growth.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.