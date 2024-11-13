News & Insights

Stocks

Home Depot price target raised to $450 from $425 at BofA

November 13, 2024 — 07:01 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA analyst Robert Ohmes raised the firm’s price target on Home Depot (HD) to $450 from $425 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.78, ahead of the Street at $3.66, given higher-than-expected comp sales. The firm raised its FY25 EPS estimate to $15.10 from $15.00 given the Q3 beat, the analyst noted. The firm’s raised target is now based on its FY27 EPS estimate of $16.95.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.