Home Depot price target raised to $450 from $425 at BofA

BofA analyst Robert Ohmes raised the firm’s price target on Home Depot (HD) to $450 from $425 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.78, ahead of the Street at $3.66, given higher-than-expected comp sales. The firm raised its FY25 EPS estimate to $15.10 from $15.00 given the Q3 beat, the analyst noted. The firm’s raised target is now based on its FY27 EPS estimate of $16.95.
