Home Depot price target raised to $420 from $372 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Home Depot (HD) to $420 from $372 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HD:
- What Stocks Are U.S. Politicians Trading Before Election Day?
- Home Depot price target raised to $460 from $440 at TD Cowen
- Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
- Home Depot added to DA Davidson ‘Best of Breed Bison’ list
- Walmart initiated, Uber upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.