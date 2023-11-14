News & Insights

US Markets
HD

Home Depot posts smaller-than-expected quarterly sales drop

Credit: REUTERS/LUIS CORTES

November 14, 2023 — 06:08 am EST

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 3, details on results in paragraph 6, shares

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Home Depot HD.N posted a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday, as a switch to small-scale projects and repair work by customers cushioned a slowdown in demand for big-ticket items that has hammered the industry.

Shares of the company rose more than 2% in premarket trading.

"Similar to the second quarter, we saw continued customer engagement with smaller projects, and experienced pressure in certain big-ticket, discretionary categories," CEO Ted Decker said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the company tightened its annual sales forecast range to a decline between 3% and 4%, compared with its prior forecast for a 2% to 5% decline. Analysts on average estimate a 2.72% drop, according to LSEG IBES data.

Comparable sales at the largest U.S. home improvement retailer fell 3.1% in the third quarter, while analysts on average expected a 3.31% drop.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HD
LOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.