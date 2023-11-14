Home Depot posts smaller-than-expected quarterly sales drop

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Home Depot HD.N posted a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday, as a switch to small-scale projects and repair work by customers cushioned a slowdown in demand for big-ticket items that has hammered the industry.

Comparable sales at the largest U.S. home improvement retailer fell 3.1% in the third quarter, while analysts on average expected a 3.31% drop, according to LSEG IBES data.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

