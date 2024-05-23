News & Insights

Home Depot Partners Instacart To Offer Same-Day Delivery In As Fast As An Hour

May 23, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Grocery delivery company Instacart (CART) and The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), the world's largest home improvement retailer, announced Thursday a nationwide partnership to offer same-day delivery in as fast as an hour from nearly 2000 store locations.

Customers can now order a wide range of home improvement items on Instacart's platform - from garden essentials and building supplies to light fixtures- and have them rapidly delivered directly to their doorstep.

Home Depot is expanding the partnership nationwide after its successful pilot with Instacart earlier this year.

The service also includes Instacart's Big & Bulky fulfillment solution, which ensures same-day and scheduled deliveries for heavy items up to 60 pounds, such as grills, ladders, large boxes, and more.

To use this service, customers can can visit https://www.instacart.com/store/the-home-depot/storefront or select The Home Depot storefront on the Instacart App.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

