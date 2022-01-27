US Markets
Home Depot names new CEO

Rithika Krishna Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Home Depot Inc on Thursday named Edward Ted Decker as its new chief executive officer and president, replacing Craig Menear who will continue to serve as the chairman of the board.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

