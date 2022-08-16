Home Depot Maintains FY22 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While announcing higher second-quarter results on Tuesday, home improvement retailer Home Depot, Inc. (HD) maintained its fiscal 2022 outlook.

The company continues to expect total sales growth and comparable sales growth of approximately 3 percent, operating margin of approximately 15.4 percent, and earnings-per-share-percent-growth to be mid-single digits.

In fiscal 2021, earnings per share were $15.53, sales were $151.2 billion, and comparable sales growth was 11.4 percent.

In the second quarter, net earnings were $5.2 billion or $5.05 per share, compared to $4.8 billion or $4.53 per share last year. Earnings per share grew 11.5 percent.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales were $43.8 billion for the second quarter, an increase of 6.5 percent from last year. Analysts expected $43.36 billion sales.

Comparable sales increased 5.8 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 5.4 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.